BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Shanghai New Culture Media Group Co Ltd :
* Says coupon rate of 4.49 percent for 2016 1st tranche public corporate bonds
* Says 2016 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 1 billion yuan
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.