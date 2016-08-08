Aug 8 Northeast Securities :

* Says it issued the 3rd tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 2 billion yuan on Aug. 2

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 91 days and an interest rate of 2.64 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ABKQ

