BRIEF-Softbank Group weighing investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS
Aug 8 Beijing Hualu Baina Film & TV Inc :
* Says its unit to invest $3 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong for development of sports culture industry
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.