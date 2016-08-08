(Refiles to add CDV/ named item code)
* NTPC is third Indian company to sell rupee bonds offshore
* Environmental label helps broaden investor base
* Green bonds seen as key to India's renewable energy goals
By Krishna Merchant
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (IFR) - Environmentally conscious European
investors flocked to the world's first green Masala bond last
week, raising hopes that the fledgling market for offshore rupee
debt could play a major role in financing India's renewable
energy ambitions.
NTPC, India's largest power company, priced 20
billion rupees ($299 million) of five-year bonds last Wednesday
at a yield of 7.48 percent. It is the third Indian company to
issue so-called Masala bonds since HDFC opened the
market last month, and the first to carry a green label.
The green certification gave NTPC a global boost and, as a
result, better pricing. NTPC doubled HDFC's international
distribution, allocating 30 percent of its Masala bonds to
Europe versus HDFC's 14 percent. Notable was NTPC's ability to
lure dedicated green bond funds from Germany and Denmark into
the deal.
"The investor reach gets enhanced. The green investors in
Europe and the US have invested in this issue in addition to the
normal investor," said Shashikant Rathi, head of treasury and
debt capital markets at Axis Bank, one of the joint
bookrunners alongside HSBC, MUFG and Standard
Chartered.
Offshore US investors also participated in this issue
through their offices in London and Singapore. Bankers said the
green tag and NTPC's state ownership both played a part in
driving demand.
With NTPC illustrating the benefits of diversification, the
offfering is expected to pave the way for similar issues,
especially as the country looks for new channels to finance
India's enormous green energy needs.
India, the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse
gases, announced plans last year for a 33-35 percent cut in
carbon intensity by 2030, but it may need as much as $2.5
trillion to achieve those goals.
A deeper Masala market would help India finance some of that
requirement from overseas without adding to foreign exchange
exposure. Masala bonds are denominated in rupees, allowing local
borrowers to match their interest costs with local revenues.
FROM COAL TO SOLAR
NTPC has committed to use proceeds to finance investments in
renewable energy projects in India. It will maintain one or more
separate bank accounts for the proceeds received from issuance
of Green bonds and will allocate them to eligible green
projects.
NTPC plans to build power generation facilities where at
least 85 percent of the electricity will come from solar energy.
Currently, 75 percent of NTPC's installed capacity is coal
based.
NTPC was able to leverage international attention to squeeze
pricing.
"From an issuer perspective, it made more sense to do a
Green Masala instead of just a Masala because there is
additional liquidity provided by dedicated green investors and
they can get pricing traction from the additional demand," said
Jujhar Singh, co-head of the high-yield product group at
Standard Chartered.
The rest of NTPC's non-green European buyers, such as macro
funds, took a view on the currency, based on India's
fundamentals, said another market source.
The financing was priced at the tight end of guidance,
inside NTPC's onshore curve and 20 basis points inside the
five-year benchmark for top-rated onshore Indian rupee bonds
. Final orders topped 29 billion rupees.
Initial price guidance had been set at 7.5-7.6 percent.
NON-RESIDENT INDIANS
Some investment bankers say the first batch of Masala bonds
may have been timed to take advantage of the coming maturity of
around $26 billion of foreign currency deposits from
non-resident Indians that are due to mature this autumn.
"We do expect a chunk of these bonds to be placed with
private banks for their clients as FCNR deposits are maturing
next month, similar to what was seen with HDFC's issue," said
Ajay Marwaha, director and head of investments at Sun Global
Investments in London.
About 18 percent of HDFC's Masala bonds, amounting to 5
billion rupees, were sold to private banks. NTPC placed most of
its bonds with institutional investors, with a smaller 5 percent
going to private banking clients.
($1 = 66.7390 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Daniel Stanton and
Steve Garton; A version of this story appeared in the Aug 6
edition of IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters publication;
www.ifrasia.com; .)