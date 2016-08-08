Aug 8 Lawton Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire supply chain firm for an estimate of 1.61 billion yuan ($241.71 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.02 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b2CYrd

($1 = 6.6609 Chinese yuan renminbi)