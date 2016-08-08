Aug 8 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 77.9 percent stake in auto investment firm for 1.6 billion yuan ($240.21 million) via cash and share issue

* Says it aims to raise 245 million yuan in private placement of share to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aLdkVU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6609 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)