Aug 8 MiTAC Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.6 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.4 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 2

* Last date before book closure Sep. 5 with book closure period from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10

* Record date Sep. 10

* Payment date Oct. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AKj4

