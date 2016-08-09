Aug 9 Geonext Corp :

* Says the co's consolidated subsidiary signed contract to sell its rights in Iwate-based photovoltaic power plant, with a generated output of 665kw, to Stearmotor&Co

* Says the transaction price is not disclosed

* Says the transfer will be completed on Aug. 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pQ1haN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)