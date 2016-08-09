MOVES-Freeman & Co hires Zampardi from WR Hambrecht
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.
Aug 9 Shanghai LongYun Advertising and Media Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completes the acquisition of 51 percent stake in an Anhui-bsed media co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nfmo26
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement about a business acquisition and associated funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc- on Jan 25 company entered early termination agreement with Chailease Finance Company Ltd - SEC filing