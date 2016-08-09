BRIEF-Mattel's board amends and restates its amended and restated bylaws
* Mattel - on Jan 24, 2017, board amended and restated co's amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC filing
Aug 9 Pou Chen :
* Says its subsidiary Sure Elite Investments Ltd. will buy 40 percent stake in Sure Elite Investments Ltd. at $9.8 million
* Says Sure Elite Investments Ltd. will hold 40 percent stake in Sure Elite Investments Ltd. after acquisition
* Shoe Carnival Inc - on January 27, 2017, Shoe Carnival, Inc. entered into a stock repurchase plan
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (AA2000) kicked off what is expected to be another busy week for LatAm corporate issuance, with a 10-year secured bond that saw books reach over US$2.5bn on Monday.