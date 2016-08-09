BRIEF-Ansell Ltd updates on acquisition of Nitritex Limited
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
Aug 9 JVM CO LTD :
* Says Kim Jun Ho resigns from co-chief executive officer in the company, effective Aug. 9
* The company's the other co-CEO, Lee Yong Hui, will begin to serve as CEO
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6519Ao
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes