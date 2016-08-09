BRIEF-Ansell Ltd updates on acquisition of Nitritex Limited
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
Aug 9 Kawanishi Holdings Inc :
* Says it appoints KPMG AZSA LLC as auditor, effective Sep. 15
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes