BRIEF-Ansell Ltd updates on acquisition of Nitritex Limited
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
Aug 9 Astellas Pharma Inc :
* Says it submitted a new drug application to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate for the indication of improvement of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder
* Says it has a license agreement with AstraZeneca UK Ltd. that provides the co exclusive rights to develop and commercialize extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate in Japan
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8rqdFZ
(Beijing Headline News)
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes