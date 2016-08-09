Aug 9 Astellas Pharma Inc :

* Says it submitted a new drug application to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate for the indication of improvement of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder

* Says it has a license agreement with AstraZeneca UK Ltd. that provides the co exclusive rights to develop and commercialize extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate in Japan

