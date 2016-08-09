UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 9 Hanon Systems :
* Declared an annual interim cash dividend of 50 won per share of common stock for 2016
* Dividend payment on Aug. 19, to shareholders of record on June 30
* Total dividend amount of 26.69 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/v3u1rV
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources