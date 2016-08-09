BRIEF-MNF Group seeks trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement about a business acquisition and associated funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Beijing Jingxi Culture&Tourism Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell its wholly owned Beijing-based hotel subsidiary at no less than 350 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Q1OnWl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement about a business acquisition and associated funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc- on Jan 25 company entered early termination agreement with Chailease Finance Company Ltd - SEC filing
* Partnered with leading national law firm, Mills Oakley, to launch a new offering designed specifically for schools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: