BRIEF-Ansell Ltd updates on acquisition of Nitritex Limited
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
Aug 9 Guanhao Biotech :
* Says it will buy 5 percent stake in a Bejing-based pharmaceutical company at 16 million yuan from its shareholder
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/APfE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes