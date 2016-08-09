Aug 9 AIC :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.3 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 8

* Last date before book closure Sep. 9 with book closure period from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14

* Record date Sep. 14

* Payment date Sep. 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AP5t

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)