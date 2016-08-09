BRIEF-Ansell Ltd updates on acquisition of Nitritex Limited
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
Aug 9 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 70 percent stake in a hospital for 123.9 million yuan ($18.61 million) by cash

($1 = 6.6595 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes