Aug 9 Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 5.1 percent y/y at 400.9 million yuan ($60.20 million)

* Says it plans to boost electronics unit's capital by 404.5 million yuan

* Says electronics unit plans to invest 530 million yuan in Merry Electronics' manufacturing unit in Suzhou for 51 percent stake

