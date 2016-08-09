Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 9 Topower :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25
* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31
* Record date Aug. 31
* Payment date Sep. 30
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)