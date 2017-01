(Corrects second bullet to say merger value of 7.16128191, not 1:7.1612819)

Oct 10 Corestem Inc :

* Says its unit Chemon Inc to be merged by Ebest Special Purpose Acquisition 2 Company

* Says merger value of 7.16128191 between Chemon Inc and Ebest Special Purpose Acquisition 2 Company

* Merger effective date of March. 14, 2017 and expected registered date of March. 17, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DhnS54

