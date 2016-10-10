UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 10 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 5.2 million yuan to 18.2 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 10.4 million yuan to 23.4 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 26.0 million yuan
* Comments that increased orders from the main business, decreased costs and increased income from investment are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PLQnNL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources