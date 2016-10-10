Oct 10 Arion Technology Inc :

* Says it issues 7th unregistered/unsecured private bonds, raising 1.2 billion won

* Says coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity 6 percent for the bonds

* Says conversion price is 7,553 won per share

