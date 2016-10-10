Oct 10 Chengdu Tianxing Meter Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder, Chendu-based meter group firm, enters into agreement to transfer 9.92 percent stake of shares (15 million shares) in co to an investment management LLP

* Says the controlling shareholder will lower stake in co to 29.10 percent

* The investment management LLP will hold a 9.92 percent stake in co after transaction up from 0 percent

* Latest shareholding structure changes plan was disclosed on Sept. 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Cscpm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)