Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10 Hareon Solar Technology :
* Says its subsidiary Hareon Solar Co,.Ltd will use $35 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Wuxi
* Says the subsidiary with registered capital of $35 million will be engaged in research, development, production and processing of monocrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon rods and polycrystalline silicon ingots
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d0gy1n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)