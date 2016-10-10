Oct 10 Hareon Solar Technology :

* Says its subsidiary Hareon Solar Co,.Ltd will use $35 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Wuxi

* Says the subsidiary with registered capital of $35 million will be engaged in research, development, production and processing of monocrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon rods and polycrystalline silicon ingots

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d0gy1n

