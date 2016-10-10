Oct 10 Hebei Huijin Electromechanical :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 13 percent to 30.4 percent, or to be 6 million yuan to 7.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 8.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DLhs5n

