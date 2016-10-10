** Interserve -c.3% in heavy volume & top loser on
FTSE Allshare support services index
** Debt concerns heightened by co's decision to keep
equipment services unit after strategic review
** Numis analyst Howard Seymour says decision disappointing
some as unit sale widely expected to fetch c.300 mln stg & allow
co to pay down debt (IRV has 2nd highest D/E ratio in sector,
with 275.6 mln stg debt at end-June)
** Nearly full day's avg 30-day vol through by 1117 GMT
** Co unable to fetch attractive sale price, Liberum
believes, citing limited trade buyers of sufficient scale &
tempered PE interest due to unit's high reliance on rocky Middle
East markets
** Says risk to consensus earnings (sees -5% FY 2017 EPS),
as co exposed to negatives, including UK construction in Brexit
market & National Living wage
** Sector wide Brexit causing profit warnings: Mitie
, Capita & surveys show
Britain's economy appears to be losing steam
** Stock -c.10% since Brexit vote results