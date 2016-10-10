Oct 10 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd :

* Says co agrees to liquidate the energy development JV, in which co holds a 35 percent stake

* Says co and partners planed to set up new joint venture after the energy development JV's liquidation, and co will hold a 40 percent stake in new JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CnH1JO ; goo.gl/HHgSxv

