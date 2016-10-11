Oct 11 Chenguang Biotech Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 37.75 percent to 66.11 percent, or to be 68 million to 82 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 49.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s3uW6P

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)