UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Hotman Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell entire 66.6 percent stake of shares in JV which was established by co and Tsutaya Co Ltd and has been mainly engaged in bookstore management business, to Tsutaya, at an undisclosed price, on Oct. 12
* And the joint venture contract was also dissolved
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/atPMUl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources