Oct 11 Hotman Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell entire 66.6 percent stake of shares in JV which was established by co and Tsutaya Co Ltd and has been mainly engaged in bookstore management business, to Tsutaya, at an undisclosed price, on Oct. 12

* And the joint venture contract was also dissolved

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/atPMUl

