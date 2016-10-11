Oct 11 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 13 percent to increase by 3 percent, or to be 134.7 million yuan to 159.5 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 5 percent to increase by 3 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 154.8 million yuan

