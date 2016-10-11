Oct 11 Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 123.4 million yuan to 148.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 82.2 million yuan

* Comments that the rise in part of products' prices is the main reason for the forecast

