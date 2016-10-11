BRIEF-Trading firm Guanfu Holdings signs framework agreement to buy shares in US company Amyris
Oct 11 Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement to buy 10 million shares in U.S. Amyris for $5 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d9caB6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.