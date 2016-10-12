Oct 12 Wei Long Grape Wine Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 150 percent to 170 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 11.2 million yuan

* Comments that decreased interest rate of loans and increased operating income are the main reasons for the forecast

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)