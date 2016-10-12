Oct 12 Sagami Co Ltd :

* Says AG No.2 Investment Limited Partnership acquired 21.99 million shares of Sagami via ToB, during the period from Aug. 18 to Oct. 11

* Says acquisition price at 56 yen per share

* Says payment date on Oct. 18

* Says AG No.2 Investment Limited Partnership will hold 55.5 percent voting rights in the co after the transaction

