* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 171.6 million yuan to 202.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 156.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased in the main business is the main reason for the forecast

