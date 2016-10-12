Oct 12 Zhongxin Information Development Inc., Ltd. Shanghai :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 500,000 yuan to 2.3 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 2.3 million yuan

* Comments that development of the main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mNeCxL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)