Oct 12 Anhui Anli Material Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 5 percent to increase by 25 percent, or to be 41.8 million yuan to 55.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 44 million yuan

* Comments that increased raw material prices and depression in export demand are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nPoRwJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)