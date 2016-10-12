Oct 12 Toread Holdings Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 32 percent, or to be about 99.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 146.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased market competition and increased investment are the main reasons for the forecast

