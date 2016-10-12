Oct 12 Kingnet Network Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 5.31 percent to increase by 9.96 percent, or to be 620 million yuan to 720 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 654.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from the main business and increased investment in marketing are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xhMAfV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)