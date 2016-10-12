UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Kingnet Network Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 5.31 percent to increase by 9.96 percent, or to be 620 million yuan to 720 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 654.8 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from the main business and increased investment in marketing are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xhMAfV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources