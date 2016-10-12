UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Thailand's Central Group, the country's largest retailer, said in a statement:
* Thailand's Central Group expects 2016 sales revenue to rise 21 percent to about 320 billion baht ($9.17 billion)
* Expects sales in Vietnam to reach 37 billion baht in 2016
* Of total 2016 sales, 40 percent will come from Bangkok, 30 percent from provinces outside of Bangkok and 30 percent from overseas operations. ($1 = 34.8800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources