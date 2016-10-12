Oct 12 Patec Precision Industry :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.4 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Nov. 22

* Last date before book closure Nov. 23 with book closure period from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28

* Record date Nov. 28

* Cash dividend payment date is Dec. 23

