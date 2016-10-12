Oct 12 Jiangxi Boya Bio-pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 166.9 million to 198.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 104.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZoTKr1

