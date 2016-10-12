Oct 12 NETAC Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it reached settlement with Guangdong-based investment company, Guangdong-based investment and management company and Dongguan-based electronics technology company, for patent right dispute disclosed on Sep. 22

* Says the patent related to method and device of data processing system of flash electronic storage

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/u92ONm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)