Oct 12 FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will sell 53.86 percent stake of shares in a Kanagawa-based firm, which is engaged in kimono (Japanese traditional clothing) retail business, at an undisclosed price

* Settlement date starts from Oct. 18

* co will hold no stake in the kimono firm after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DM191a

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)