Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 12 Shift Inc :
* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Works Applications Co., Ltd on Oct. 12
* Says two entities will cooperate on comprehensive quality assurance of the ERP package product that take advantage of AI, quality assurance in external sales platform (PaaS) development, etc
* Says it to invest about 360 million yen to acquire shares of Works Applications via private placement
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gkyvTu
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)