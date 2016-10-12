Oct 12 Shofu Inc :

* Says it plans to set up unit in Brazil, named as SHOFU Dental Brazil Ltda, with unit SHOFU Dental Corporation, ion Dec.

* New unit will be engaged in dental materials related business

* Says co and unit SHOFU Dental Corporation will hold 75 percent stake and 25 percent stake in the new unit

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GDBdIS

