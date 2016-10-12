Oct 12 Zhongtong Bus and Holding :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 139 percent to 144 percent, or to be 450 million yuan to 460 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 188.5 million yuan

