UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Zhongtong Bus and Holding :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 139 percent to 144 percent, or to be 450 million yuan to 460 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 188.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C1m2V0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources