Oct 12 Tianjin Xinmao Science and Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 27 million yuan to 29 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 78 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O4MI6j

