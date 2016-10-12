Oct 12 Guirenniao Co Ltd :

* Says it and unit plan to enter into a licensing contract with The Basketball Marketing Company, Inc and Sequential Brands Group, Inc, for brand AND1

* Says co will be granted to manufacture, sale and promote products with brand AND1, in China mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, after the licensing contract comes into effect

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HrmT7h

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)